Radio Presenter Apologizes To Movit’s Baby Gloria

A popular radio presenter identified as Isaac Katende aka Kasuku has apologized to budding singer Baby Gloria, for allegedly spreading rumours that Movit was planning to cancel her deal over pregnancy rumours.

Baby Gloria is the ambassador for all Movit Products and appears in many of their adverts and billboards.

Our Snoops reveal that Kasuku stirred up fire for himself last week when he posted on social media alleging that Baby Gloria was bound to lose her deal with Movit Products Ltd, because of rumours that were circulating, to the effect that had gotten ballooned and later suffered a mysterious miscarriage.

Kasuku’s action attracted a lot of wrath from Baby Gloria and her mother Betty Nakibuka, who demanded an immediate apology from the radio presenter.

After receiving a lot of pressure from Baby Gloria’s mother and fans, Kasuku coiled his tail, humbled himself and apologized to the popular teenage Singer early this week. In his apology, Kasuku states that;