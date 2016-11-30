Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in Uganda this Weekend

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay will be arriving in Uganda this weekend From Rwanda.

The Queen’s Baton Relay departed Buckingham Palace on 13 March and will visit every Commonwealth Country as it journeys to Australia where the 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place starting from April 4-15.

During the commencement ceremony at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty the Queen placed her message into the specially designed Baton and entrusted it to the first Baton bearer, legendary Australian track cyclist and Gold Coast 2018 Ambassador Anna Meares OAM (Order of Australia).

During its time in Uganda, the British High Commission, together with National Council of sports and the Uganda Olympic Committee, will take the Baton to Kololo where activities like tress planting and running across town will be done and on Tuesday it will head to Parliament of Uganda.

The Gold Coast 2018 Relay is the longest and most accessible in history, travelling through the entire Commonwealth for 388 days and 230,000 kilometers in order to share the excitement of the Games with as many people as possible.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a tradition of the Commonwealth Games that celebrates themes of diversity, community pride, and the sporting values of fairness, inclusivity and perseverance.