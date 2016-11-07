Queen Elizabeth and I Are Friends With Mutual Benefits – M7

President Yoweri K Museveni has tweeted a curious detail on his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

Museveni was the chief guest at the official birthday celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and also the 65th anniversary of her reign.

Here’s the original tweet, which was preceded by a few others about his long relationship with the Queen.

“I have always followed the Queen. When I was young my mother showed me a picture of a young lady and said, “this is the Queen of England.”

“We are friends with mutual benefits. I am now speaking English. I refer to the British language as a captured weapon we are now employing.

It is not clear whether President Museveni is aware that the phrase “friends with benefits” is a euphemism for an acquaintance you have casual sex with.