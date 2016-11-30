UEGCL Questions Quality Of Isimba Dam

Engineer Proscovia Njuki, the Chairperson Uganda Electricity Generation Company (UEGCL) has questioned the quality of work being carried out by the contractor at Isimba Hydro Power Project in Kayunga.

Njuki said: ‘The contractor has made good physical progress but there is need to match quantity with quality.’

Isimba dam is expected to generate 183Mega watts of electricity upon completion and Njuki made her remarks while inspecting the construction site last Friday.

Njuki added: ‘ There are several areas that require structure repairs yet the repair schedule is not very clear. We are also concerned that the numerous repairs will compromise the quality of the finished product.’

The dam which will cost USD556m is scheduled for completion in August 2018 and currently employs 300 people. The physical progress of the project is estimated to be about 76% while the concrete works are close to 88%. Overall the entire project is in its 24 months into its estimated 40 month duration meaning its at 55% in time progress.