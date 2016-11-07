Pupils Beg Museveni To Fulfill Pads Pledge

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: Female adolescent pupils in Lango Sub Region have reminded and begged President Museveni to adhere to and fulfill one of his key pledges in the (2017/2018) financial year.

The pupils, performing at Plan International Uganda function to mark its 25 years of operation in Uganda at Barr Primary School play grounds in Lira district on Friday, begged Museveni to comply.

Ajok Brenda, 13, and a pupil at Buluge Primary School in Barr Sub County says she would write a letter to President Museveni on pads.

She says the recent statement by government that it has no money for pads were total betrayal to them (girls) who suffer during menstrual period.

Similarly, Akullu Nancy, a primary six pupil at Aroma Primary School in Alebtong district says: “We ask His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, our President to give us sanitary pads he promised to allow us study well.”

Akullu led her colleague pupils in singing a thrilling song to hundreds of thousands of celebrants that kept on reminding leaders to support them.

Educationists assert that menstrual period now plays bigger percentage in girls’ dropout from school as they have always been victimized by boys during their menstrual period.

While campaigning for re-election across the country and particularly at Lira Golf Course grounds in Lira town late last year, Museveni promised Lango pupils and students free sanitary pads.

The promise has never been fulfilled in any school in the country as government through Education and Sports Ministry announced recently that there was no money to make such provision.

Rashid Javed, the Plan International Uganda Country Director says; “Globally the issues affecting girls are beyond belief in terms of marginalization adding that the organization would continue to utilize its rich experience to reach to more communities.”