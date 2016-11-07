Prosecutor Wrongly Commits City Businessman, Blasted

By Alex Bukumunhe

Justice Yasin Nyanzi has blasted Buganda Road Court Resident State Attorney (RSA) Jonathan Muwaganya for committing offenses that are tried by the chief Magistrates court to High court.

While hearing the bail application for Brights Commercial Brokerages director Kavuma Honest Reagan, Justice Nyanzi was surprised last Friday to learn from the court file that the charges for which Muwaganya had committed Kavuma to the High court were minor offenses of uttering documents.

“Counsel have you looked at this charge sheet? Are these matters for the high court? So if you can’t try the charges (at the Chief Magistrates level) and we also can’t, it leaves this man in the middle of nowhere to go. So when and where will he ever get justice?” Justice Nyanzi quizzed the prosecutor.

The charge sheet shows that Kavuma allegedly uttered a document which was a letter of credit confirmation dated December 2, 2016 of US$193m from chase bank. He was also alleged to have obtained $556,000 (Shs2.3bn) from a Nigerian Businessman Jay Florin Adedayo, director of Citi commodities based in Dubai who is already being investigated by Financial Investigations Authority over money laundering.

Court records also show that the May 5, 2017 date on which Kavuma appeared in court to be charged is the very day he was committed to the High court (which is a rare event) and he was remanded to Luzira Murchison Prison where he stayed until he appeared before Justice Yasin Nyanzi of the high court without being given an opportunity to apply for bail.

“Just give me only two sureties; after all you are not supposed to be here,” Justice Nyanzi said as he entertained the bail application. Kavuma who was represented by Bowmans of A.F. Mpanga Advocates picked his auntie Babirye Gertrude and Ssesanga Reagan (his Uncle) out of his four sureties and presented them.

The judge ruled and granted Kavuma bail of Shs10m not cash and directed him not to report again to Buganda Road Court until further notice as he noticed conflict of interest in the case. He was ordered to report to the High court henceforth.