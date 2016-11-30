Proscovia Strikes Lightning Netball team to Fourth Victory

By Emmanuel Sekago

Lightning fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle of sport on Saturday night after Loughborough Lightning soared to a 57 – 44 victory over midlands rivals Wasps, to claim their fourth win of the Vitality Super league season.

Having been tipped as the team to beat this season, Wasps, like Lightning, stepped onto court with three consecutive wins in the bag. Expectations were high with Wasps arguably boasting one of the strongest sides in the league, including a handful of English Internationals.

The first advantage of the night went to Lightning who claimed the first centre pass, easily converting it onto the scoreboard. However with an extremely tight defence and defiant attack, Wasps quickly matched the score.

Quick fire passing and support from defence soon saw Walker drop a ball into crowd favorite Proscovia who executed the infamous ‘Proscovia signature move’ to push Lightning forward , Proscovia and Walker out of the game with the tremendous two sailing the ball through the hoop on numerous occasions.