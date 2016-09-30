Property Worth Millions Torched In Mukono

Property worth millions of shillings was on Monday evening burnt to ashes in a mysterious fire which gutted part of Kame Valley Market in Mukono town.

It is alleged that the fire spread from one kiosk to another thus setting part of the market on fire, but the root cause of fire is not yet known.

The kiosks that were destroyed include: restaurants, video libraries, saloons and motor vehicle tire outlets among others.

The fire that reportedly started at around 8:00pm went for close to 4 hours before it was contained at around 11:00pm.

Many traders were seen crying helplessly before fire fighting police came in to do something.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, it could do very little or possibly nothing because the fire had done enough to burn the biggest part of the market.

This prompted traders to start rebuking the fire fighting police for taking over an hour to reach yet it is a walkable distance to the scene.

Mukono District Police commander, Boniface Kinyera, is yet to comment pending further investigations.