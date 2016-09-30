Promotion Redefined As Uganda Coupon Book Is Launched

Businessmen and women around Kampala, as well as consumers have a huge reason to smile after the launch of the Uganda coupon book.

The book, for starters, is aimed at giving savvy shoppers an opportunity to enjoy their favorite goods at a very reduced price.

Thus said, the book comprises of over 70 businesses around Uganda, with varying offers on their products.

According to Akshay Agarwal, the MD Uganda coupon book, the product will be a quarterly issue containing a discount coupon on every page.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday afternoon, held at Tamarai Restaurant, Agarwal said “We aim at giving shoppers a very exciting offer, not on one product, but most household and leisure items.

Excited businessmen and women who attended the launch looked extremely pleased with the idea, as they hoped for the best.

Some of the already-registered businessmen range from Food and beverages, Health and Fitness, Home and Lifestyle, Retail, as well as travel and accommodation services.

Meanwhile the launch attracted not only a bevy of good-looking ladies, but the A-class cluster as well.