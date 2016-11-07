Promoter Tintah, Singer Nantongo Worryingly Close

City music promoter Deogratius Male aka Omusawo Tintah, who is also a renowned radio and TV presenter, is worryingly close to singer Carol Nantongo.

Our Snoops at Metro FM Radio where Tintah works reveal that he is these days spending a lot of time with Nantongo, who sometimes visits him at his workplace.

Nantongo sings with Golden Production but her pals intimate that she prefers doing rehearsals with Tintah instead of doing them with her band members.

Snoops also reveal that apart from visiting him at the Station, Tintah hooked Nantongo after promising to promote her music career and to play her songs on radio.

Currently, we hear that he has even assured Nantongo that she will be one of the key performers at his upcoming event dubbed Omusawo Tintah Experience which is slated for August 19th this year.