Prof. Ddumba’s Days Numbered

By Our Reporter

Makerere

The days of Prof. John Ddumba Ssentamu’s as Makerere University Vice Chancellor are numbered, after the University launching a hunt for a new person to fill that position.

Bruce Balaba Kabaasa, the Makerere University Appointments Board Chairman and Eng. Dr. Charles Etyem, the University Council Chairperson on Thursday revealed that the search for the new VC is on.

In a day-long meeting on Thursday at Makerere University Council room, the council chaired by Eng. Dr. Charles Wana Etyem nominated Hon. Irene Ovonji Odida, the Vice Chairperson of council together with Bruce Balaba Kabaasa, the appointments committee chairperson as council representatives to search committee.

Section 31 (3) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act stipulates that a search committee composed of two members from the University Council and three members from the University Senate shall identify suitable candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor and forward them to the Senate to nominate three candidates for recommendation to the University Council.