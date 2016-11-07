Prof. Barya Unveils Plan For Makerere University

Former Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Venansius Baryamureeba today unveiled his massive plans to revamp Makerere University once he is elected as its Vice Chancellor.

The 48 year old professor of Computer Science and mathematics served as Vice Chancellor from 2010 to 2012 before he lost the seat to incumbent and outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof. Ddumba.

Baryamureeba was the youngest among the three contestants who presented their strategic plans for the university to the public on 15th June 2016 at Makerere University Main Hall.

In what was perceived by the general public at Makerere and on social media as a well thought-out presentation, Prof. Barya pledged to implement ICT-enabled delivery such as e-learning, full automation of the university library as well as refurbishing, upgrading and setting up new teaching infrastructure during his term of office.

He also talked passionately about raising the Makerere University’s research and innovation profile which he said will be another way of generating revenue for the university and linking the university’s output to industry.

Citing his previous record, Barya as he is fondly known pledged to increase university revenue by 25% for every year he is Vice Chancellor at Makerere.

“I will work with relevant stakeholders to set up Makerere University open campus for distance learners, develop the university idle land and resources for commercial and education services and implement an investment strategy for the university to increase revenue,” Baryamureeba said in his presentation. He emphasized that increasing revenue will help reduce the strikes by staff and students that have affected the university’s performance over the last several years. He also promised to implement a flexible fees payment structure to enable students pay fees in instalments throughout the semester.

Baryamureeba concluded his presentation by citing his previous achievements at Makerere University as Vice Chancellor and Dean at the College of Computing and Information Sciences (CoCIS). In his tenor as Vice Chancellor, he is remembered for negotiating over one million US Dollars for the university, establishment of the Makerere University constituent colleges, growing Makerere University visibility and improving service delivery by ensuring students get transcripts and certificates at graduation among other achievements.

“Looking back at my time at Makerere, I see a short time filled with numerous achievements; and I know there is still more I can do for my alma mater if given another chance. I want to do to Makerere what Steve Jobs did to Apple, when he returned to the company after leaving it,” the professor concluded amidst cheers from the public.

About Baryamureeba

Venansius Baryamureeba (a.k.a Prof. Barya) is a Professor of Computer Science and former Vice Chancellor of Makerere University. At 40, he became the youngest Vice Chancellor in Africa in 2012. Having joined Makerere as a teaching Assistant after his bachelor’s degree, Baryamureeba grew through the ranks to Lecturer, Senior Lecturer, Director, Dean, Professor and Finally Vice Chancellor in less than 10 years. In 2012, he was left Makerere after he lost a leadership contest against Prof. Ddumba Ssetamu.

He then founded Uganda Technology And Management University (UTAMU) which he served as Vice Chancellor till 2015 when he decided to contest for the 2016 Uganda Presidential elections, which he lost. Baryamureeba boasts of over 14 years managerial and board room experience. He currently serves as Chairperson Council for Makerere University Business School, Chairperson Council for St.

Augustine International University and Chairperson for Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board among others. He has also served on councils for Busitema University, National Council for Higher Education, Mbarara University of Science and Technology and the COMESA Innovations Council.