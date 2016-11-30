News From The Rest Of The Wold

The Police have confirmed the shooting death of Maj Erasmus Tinkamarire, at the hands of a prison warder named as Musa Arumadri in Masindi district last night.

AIGP Asan Kasingye, the police spokesman, in a statement said preliminary investigations indicate that Tinkamarire, 45, was shot after a scuffle with the warder in the night after the Major had returned unannounced to the district headquarters on a motorcycle and gone to use the toilet.

‘The deceased who was the UPDF Zonal Pensions Officer had returned to office and before entering the office, went towards the toilet located behind the office for a short call…the night guard had taken cover…a scuffle allegedly ensued and under unclear circumstances the UPDF officer was shot in the chest and killed instantly,” the statement read.

The scene of the killing was the office of the RDC located along Butyaba Road and Tinkamarire had reportedly driven there with his girlfriend a one Rehema Abenanye while riding a motorcycle registration number DFM094.