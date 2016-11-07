Presidential Adviser Arrested For ‘Conning’ Mama Fina

Senior presidential adviser, Yekoyada Nuwagaba has been arrested by Police’s Flying Squad over allegations that he conned the traditional healer Namutebi aka Mama Fina of Shs 2 million.

The commander of the Flying Squad, Herbert Muhangi, confirmed the Nugaba’s arrest.

“We intercepted him at around 7pm while coming from a meeting at the office of the Prime Minister. He is in our custody and will appear in court,” he said.

Muhangi said that Nuwagaba got the money from Mama Fina on the pretext that he knew the people who killed her husband, Maj Muhammad Kiggundu, in November last year. He assured her that he would help police arrest the killers.

But after receiving the money, Nuwagaba vanished and switched off his phones, prompting Mama Fina to report the matter to State House.

According to Mama Fina, Nuwagaba approached her two months after her husband was gunned down and told her he knew the killers and that anytime they will also come for her (Mama Fina).

He therefore promised her security and to help police find the killers, but for a fee.

“After telling me such shocking information, I got scared and went directly and told Mzee, the president, about what his advisor told me. I told him that if i am bumped off, Nuwagaba should be held responsible,” she said.

The flying squad boss says he was instructed by State House to hunt down Nuwagaba.

Nuwagaba has been a presidential advisor for close to 10 years and his contract was renewed in May. He earns Shs 2,370,616 monthly.