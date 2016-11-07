Pregnant Teenager Gang raped, Murdered

By Stuart Yiga

Police in Entebbe is investigating the circumstances under which Gorret Nansubuga, 19, a chips vendor at Nkumba University, was gang raped and murdered.

Her body was recovered the following day on Wednesday while dumped in the nearby maize garden, just a stone throw away from her rented house in Abayitabairi, Katabi Sub County, in Wakiso District.

The deceased has been a wife to Gerald Lwere, a serving member of the Uganda Peoples Defense Force (UPDF), based in Masindi District.

It is alleged that while on her way back home after her work, unknown assailants waylaid her, and immediately raped her before dumping her body in the nearby maize garden.

Cases of rape and murder have become very rampant especially along Kampala-Entebbe road. Just one month ago, Allen Ampumuza, 17, a resident of Kitende Zone A, in Kajjansi Town Council, was also gang raped and murdered before her body was dumped in a sweet potato garden.

Police from Kajjansi rushed to the scene upon getting information from the area chairperson, Yusuf Kaddu, and picked her body which was lying naked with blood oozing out of her private parts, and forwarded it to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem.

At the scene where her body was recovered, there was no signs of any scuffle involved which implies, the deceased’s body could have been carried and dumped at the scene by her killers to hoodwink the investigators.

Her land lady identified as Mary Namuli told Red pepper that Ampumuza was taken by her parents and buried in Kabale as investigations into the matter continue.