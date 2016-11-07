Pomp at Grand Opening of 6th Edition of Africa Netball Championship

By Emmanuel Sekago

The 6th edition of the Africa Netball Championship was officially opened over the weekend at Lugogo MTN Arena with the hosts, She Cranes starting off with two solid wins against Botswana (72-29) and Namibia (69-31).

Peace Proscovia the Captain who features for Lougborouh Lightening in England destroyed the defence of both countries as they found it hard to stop her.

Other games played; Malawi fought tooth and nail to overcome stubborn Zimbabwe hammering them (55-45). The Botswana against Zambia at (31-33) match was called off in the third quarter due to power failure at Lugogo MTN arena.

This however painted a bad image to the hosts, Uganda as it even couldn’t provide a generator in time for the game to continue.

Meanwhile it was pomp and fun at the official opening which was graced by His Excellency the Vice President Hon Edward Sekandi accompanied by State Minister for Sports Hon Charles Bakabulindi.

Fans from all parts of the city flooded at the venue to show love and support for the girls.

So Far two countries have got setbacks in the ongoing championship with injuries. Zambia Goal shooter/Goal Attacker Beauty Nakazwe who plays for Geen Buffaloes got injured in there test international match with Namibia and was rushed to the nearby hospital.

Botswana’s goal Shooter, Binang Hilda who plays for Botswana Defence forces netball club got serious injury that ruled her out for the remaining days of the tournament.

Fixtures.

Today (Tuesday)

Zambia vs Zimbabwe @2pm

Malawi vs Namibia @4pm

Wednesday.

Zimbabwe vs Uganda @2pm

Botswana vs Namibia @4pm

Zambia vs Malawi @6pm