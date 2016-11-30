Policeman Shoots Trader During Child Sacrifice War

A trader in Njeru town, a few kilometers from Jinja, is battling for her life after being shot in the abdomen by policemen on Sunday.

Aidha Nabirye,35, was shot by cops who were dispersing a crowd that wanted to lynch people they suspected to be involved in child sacrifice.

On the fateful day, Nabirye was returning home when she got caught in the scuffle between police and a huge crowd in Nakibizi zone. The crowd wanted to lynch a man only identified as Mutebi and a businessman identified as Ibrahim Kiwanuka aka Big Daddy, who they accused of allegedly stealing a three-year-old girl identified as Aisha Nagawa with intent to sacrifice her.

The girl’s parents and residents had mounted a hunt and found the toddler inside one Kiwanuka’s houses in Nakibizi. Sources reveal that “Mutebi, who had earlier on been seen with the girl, was rounded up by the crowd and after being clobbered, confessed that he had taken Nagawa to Kiwanuka’s house after he had promised to give him Shs270,000. This sparked off a fierce war between Mutebi, Kiwanuka and the mob which wanted to lynch them both. Police was quickly called in to disperse the crowd, and rescue Mutebi and Kiwanuka from being lynched.”

It was during the scuffle of dispersing the crowd that a policeman shot Nabirye in the belly, leaving her bleeding on the ground, until she was rushed to Jinja Referral Hospital. While at Jinja Referral hospital medics advised her to look for a X-ray machine to establish the extent of the damage the bullet had caused. Her relatives had to rush her to St. James Orthopedic Centre in Jinja, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Nabirye’s relatives claim that they have been abandoned by the police. However, the Christopher Katumba, the Njeru police boss said that “As the Police we are not mandated to give Nabirye medication. We offered the little help we could, but now our job is to investigate the matter, arrest and prosecute the errant policeman.”