Policeman Kills Wife and Commits Suicide

By Serestino Tusingwire

A police officer has killed himself after shooting his wife dead in an incident that took place at Nsambya police barracks earlier today.

Godfrey Sabiti, who was attached to the VIP Protection unit, is said to had signed for his gun explaining that he was setting out for duty. He then returned home, and shot his wife before killing himself at about 6:30am.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, it’s unfortunate that this incident has happened and he sends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We got a very unfortunate incident this morning in Nsambya, one of our officers, No. 39371, Godfrey Sabiti shot his wife and then himself dead. He have recovered 5 cartridges and five bullets at the crime scene. We sent heartfelt condolences to the affected families,” Kayima said.

It is however rumoured that the man decided to kill a wife when he found himself HIV+ yet the wife and children were negative.

The deceased have left three children, the old one with 7 years of age.