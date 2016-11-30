Police, UPDF Intensify Patrols in Masaka

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Uganda Peoples Defence Force, Uganda Police and the Reserve force have intensified their operation in the areas of Masaka district as they hunt for unknown assailants attacking residents.

Last night they carried out operation in the areas of Kimanya, Kidda, Kyabakuza and Masaka town and other areas.

The southern region police spokesperson Diana Nandaula said; “Following the tension and anxiety that have engulfed the people in Masaka, we have intensified our patrols both motorized and foot to ensure that business is back to normal and to restore confidence in residents”.

Nandawula added that a few residents had even feared to stay in their homes.

Meanwhile the Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura is expected in Masaka soon to access the general security situation.

By Wednesday night 21 one people had been arrested.