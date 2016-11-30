Menu

Police Tasked To Explain Armed Youth

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) have been tasked by concerned members of the public to identify why several youth on plain clothes are going town  around brandishing deadly weapons, especially pistols and  other guns.

This comes after the concerned citizens coming across pictures of youth who are not known to be government security   personnel flashing pistols and posting photos of themselves on social media posing with guns.

Some of the youth brandishing pistols have been identified as Habib Mbowa and Malik Kiberu. Such scenarios have wrought untold fear amongst several Ugandans, who are worried that these gun-wielding youth might end using their guns for armed robbery or shooting dead Ugandans, the way Mathew Kanyamunyu allegedly shot Kenneth Watmon Akena, who died of bullet wounds in November 2016, or AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who was shot dead a few days back with his bodyguard Keneth Erau and bodyguard Geoffrey Mambuwa.

