News From The Rest Of The Wold

Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi has been summoned to CID to be questioned over Facebook posting against the character of the President.

Dr Nyanzi is expected to report to CID HQ at Kibuli on Tuesday Morning. She has confirmed she received the summons and said that she will honor them.

Joseph Obwona on behalf of the director criminal investigations signed off the March 2 summons letter indicating that Nyazi will be questioned in relation to an ‘offensive communication and cyber harassment,’ case which the police are investigating under the file referenced CID HQTRS GEF 122/2017.

Nyanzi, is notorious for her Facebook posts many of which are sexual explicit and some very critical of the ruling family. In one post which went viral Nyanzi compared Museveni to a body part.

Nyanzi promised to make a scene at CID on Tuesday:

‘I should buy a new purple coloured lipstick to enhance my smile as I speak with the CID Afandes. I wonder what colour of kitengi I will wear on that Tuesday morning next week. Perhaps I will visit my tailor tomorrow and order her to make for me a new tight mini-skirt with the longest slit at the front that will expose my juicy brown-skinned thighs. I will also borrow a tighter wonder-bra from my young sister, to hike up my adult breasts so that the nipples on my tutus are re-modeled to be saluting the CID boys throughout the interview.