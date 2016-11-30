Police Set To Defend The Inter-Force Championships

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Uganda Police Force has vowed to win this year’s edition of inter-force championships.

This year’s edition, 13th will be hosted in Masindi from 10th to 15th April 2017.

All the Uganda forces namely; Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Peoples Defense Force, Uganda Prisons Services, and Host Uganda Police Force will field their teams in different disciplines.

These forces will compete in games namely; Shooting at Kiigo, Athletics at Namboole and other games will all be played in Masindi which include; Football, Netball, Handball both men and women, Darts men and women, Basketball and Taekwondo among others.

After Police taking the previous trophies for keeps, the organizing committee has purchased new trophies to be competed for during the championship and the tournament will be graced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo.