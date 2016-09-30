Police Raids Nakasero Tabliq Mosque, Seizes Computers

By Serestino Tusingwire

Police in Kampala have this morning used excessive force to break into Nakasero Tabliq mosque where they carried out a search for about four hours.

According to eye witnesses, police raided the mosques as early as 4:00am and they have carried out the search till morning when they were seen leaving the place.

Still according to eye witnesses, the officers in uniform and plain clothes left with all the computers and many other documents belonging to the leaders of the Tabliq sect which they found in the place.

It’s worth noting that the Tabliq Muslim sect is under serious scrutiny following allegations that they are the mastermind of the continued killing of Muslim clerics in Uganda.

14 suspects of tabliq sect including their leader Sheikh Yunus Kamoga are being tried in courts of law in connection to the killing of 14 Muslim clerics.

The latest cleric to be killed is Maj. Mohamed Kiggundu who was gunned down in November in Masanafu.

Since then, police has arrested over 14 suspects in connections to his murder and are yet to be produced to court for trial.