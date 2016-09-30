Police Raid Kiwatule Mosque, Several Arrested

By Serestino Tusingwire

Police has this morning raided Kiwatule mosque arresting several people including their Imam Sheikh Yunis Kabuye.

A total of 11 people who were found at the mosque were arrested. These include 6 Indians named; Muhammed Shamam Khan, Sufiyan Ahamed Ansari, Akhaque Najuruden Khan, Mohamed Mobin Shaikh, Muhammad Ahamad Aziz and Abdul Salam, and five Ugandans named; Badru Kakooza, Musa Lubega, Ibrahim Kityo, Yunus Kabuye and Muhammad Nakayenga.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Emilian Kayima, the raid followed a tip from Kiwatule residents that these were a security threat in the area.

“On receiving the intelligence tip we acted accordingly by arresting all the 11 people. They will be made to record statements and then we shall see the way forward,” Kayima said.

The raid comes two after the police raided Nakasero Tabliq mosque arresting over 15 people who are suspected to be in connection to the murder of Maj Suleiman Kiggundu.

Kayima however, said today’s raid is not connected to the ongoing investigation on murder of Muslim clerics.