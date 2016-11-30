Police Officers Demoted For Beating Besigye Supporters

By Serestino Tusingwire

Police court has convicted and sentenced nine police officers and a crime preventer who were accused of beating supporters of the former FDC President candidate Kizza Besigye on the 11th and 12th July last year in areas of Kalerwe and Entebbe road.

The verdict was reached months after the Police disciplinary court began sitting at the police headquarters in Naguru to hear the case against the officers and crime preventer.

The court used evidence that aired on various media houses which showed officers beating people along Namasole road in Najjanakumbi and Kalerwe as the former FDC Presidential candidate Kizza Besigye headed home after being granted bail.

The court ruled that the three senior officers; Andrew Kagwa, then Kampala Metropolitan Police South Commander; Katwe Division Field Operations Commander, Patrick Muhumuza; Wandegeya Division Police Commander, Moses Nanoka; and Kampala Metropolitan Police Field Force Commander; Samuel Bamuzibire should be severely reprimanded and a third of their February month salary deducted.

Court also ordered that Kagwa, Muhumuza, and Nanoka should be demoted to a rank lower than their current one. An exception was made for Samuel Bamuzibire on grounds that he was not present at the time of the beating.

The chairperson of the court Dennis Odongpiny also ruled that Dan Tandeka, a crime preventer who participated in the beatings disassociates himself from working with the police for the next 20 years.

Robert Wanzala, one of the officers charged alongside Moses Nanoka was not present at the ruling. The chairman said he could face arrest for failing to respond to the court’s summons.

Odongpiny however said the officers still have chance to appeal to the police council.