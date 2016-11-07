Police Officer Detained for Marrying Off 14 Year Old Daughter for Shs800, 000

Police in Kagadi District have detained one of their own for allegedly marrying off his 14 year-old daughter to a school head teacher after pocketing a bride price of Shs800, 000.

The suspect who is a Special police constable attached to Rugashali police post in Rugashali Sub County allegedly married off his daughter to a Head teacher of All Saints Nursery and primary school in Ndeeba Village Rugashali Sub-county, Kagadi District.

According to Kagadi District Police Commander, Onek Ojara, the deal was struck after the head teacher allegedly defiled the police officer’s daughter who was his pupil last year and fathered a baby with her.

The parties then agreed to settle the matter without involvement of police and other authorities.

Both the head teacher and police officer have all been arrested.