Police Fires Teargas @ Besigye & Supporters

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Rtd. Dr. Colonel Kizza Besigye has found a very difficult time in Ngora district today after police fired teargas and rubber bullets at his supporters to disperse them.

Besigye had planned to hold massive rallies in Teso Sub-region this week but the police warned him to abort his intentions, assuring him that such rallies would be handled as illegal assemblies.

The FDC supporters had planned celebrating a belated International Women’s Day at Koloin Primary School, Kapir Sub County in Ngora district, at which Besigye would be chief guest.

Besigye was also expected to visit the family of former Soroti Municipality MP Charles Willy Ekemu Atapar village, Kapir Sub County in Ngora district and the family of the late Toroma County MP Cryus Amodoi Imalingat in Katakwi district. The two former legislators passed on early this month.

However, despite police warnings, Besigye, who was flanked by several FDC officials, defiantly staged rallies in Ngora town, which prompted the police to deploy heavily, before shooting teargas canisters and rubber bullets at the crowd so as to disperse them.

On hearing the teargas and rubber bullets flying over their heads, Besigye, his supporters and FDC stalwarts scampered into different directions. Reports however indicate that several people have been injured in the melee.

Watch this space for details about this developing story.