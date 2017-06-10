Police Disperses Promoters of M7’s Sixth Term at Heroes Day Celebrations

By Stuart Yiga

Police in Luweero on Friday dispersed a group of National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters from staging a procession at the heroes day celebrations to ask president Museveni to stand for a sixth term come 2021.

The development came at around 11:15am as vice president Edward Kiwanuka Sekandi, other dignitaries and hundreds of people had taken their seats at St. Augustine Catholic Parish grounds in Zirobwe Sub County waiting for president Museveni to kick start the national heroes day celebrations.

The group of 13 male youths led by Fred Senfuka, the Luweero NRM youth chairman stepped at the entrance used by the peasants to access the venue armed with placards.

They had inscriptions written in local Luganda saying ‘President Museveni olina okuddamu okwesimbawo’ literally meaning, that president Musevenj you must contest for another term.

Police led by Edward Kyaligonza the Savannah Regional Police Commander (RPC) acted fast and surrounded the group before stepping foot inside the venue.

In the process, Police subsequently confiscated the 13 placards and also arrested Senfuka their leader.

The area Regional Police Commander, Kyaligonza said, the planned procession by Museveni cohorts was a threat to security at the celebrations because they (security) had not been notified about it.

But after some time, Police released Senfuma after realising they were genuine Museveni supporters.

Speaking after regaining his freedom, Senfuka said it was unfair to block them because they were promoting a popular leader (Museveni).

He argued that Museveni is still the country’s savior who needs another term.

By the time of filing this report, president Museveni had just arrived.

On heroes day celebrations on Friday as hundreds of people welcomed him. Those who contributed to the development of this country were awarded with medals.

President Museveni won a fifth term in last year’s election with a 60.75%.

He has ruled the country since 1986 after a bush war between 1981 and 1985.