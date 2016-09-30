Police Bosses Rob Chinese National on Gun Point, Arrested

By Stuart Yiga

Police in Kabalagala, a Kampala City suburb in Makindye Division have arrested a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) identified as Kassim Kakembo alongside a Probation Police Constable (PPC) -Andrew Mukisa, over alleged robbery.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokes person, Emilian Kayima, the duo invaded a Chinese National one Chenrensin, a proprietor of a Fish Company called, Sea Foods Limited, located in Kawuku-Gaba, and robbed him of shs.4m on gun point.

Police also revealed that the area intelligence Officer attached to the Internal Security Organization (ISO) identified as Richard Kwerima was in company of the officers as they went to execute their mission but later vanished in thin air the moment their deal was accomplished in fear of being arrested.

Kayima also disclosed that their officers managed to arrest other people including; Joseph Ssetimba, a journalist who allegedly intimidated the Chinese that he would spread the information on social media if he dare disclose anything to the authorities, Juma Isabirye who masqueraded as a Fish Inspector from Kampala Capital City Authority, the Mutajjaazi based conman -Emmanuel Matovu who presented himself as an employee from the president’s office, Kiwanuka Lutaaya a self-imposed Beach Management Unit official, as well as David Mukasa, who was driving them in his Ipsum vehicle registration number UAU 641A.

“It is unfortunate incident, highly regrettable and shameful. We will do all we can to hold them accountable and the law will take its course. We arrested all the culprits except the GISO who is on the run but soon he too will be arrested and brought to book,” Kayima explained.

However, sources in Police intimated to Red pepper that several similar incidents involving cadet officers have been reported, something that continues to raise fear whether the new police blood will manage to serve diligently with a high level of integrity deserved or not.