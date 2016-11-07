Police Blame Kisenyi Fire On Radiation

Fire on Friday morning gutted a number of cassava and maize mills in Kisenyi, down town Kampala destroying property worth billions of shillings.

According to director fire and rescue services in Uganda police, Joseph Mugisa the fire started from make shift structure that houses the mills and spread to Salabed building the stores of Salabed shipping cargo.

20 maize and cassava milling machines were destroyed in the fire, stores of car engines belonging to Salabed shipping cargo, tonnes of maize floor shops and other expensive properties destroyed.

According to Mugisa, fire was too big to be contained within the short period of time and fire brigade will maintain its presence at the scene until they are assured nothing can re-ignite any other fire.

Sserwadda Richard the chairman of produce dealers attributed the cause of fire on land wrangles between the two tycoons.

He appealed to ministry of disaster and preparedness to come to their rescue.

The police fire department says there is no death or injuries recorded so far in the Kisenyi fire.

He says the fire was fueled by radiation from the compact make shift ‘. He says investigation is underway to establish the cause of fire.