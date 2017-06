Police Accused of kidnaping Three FDC Youths

By Stuart Yiga

On Friday evening police sealed off the Forum for Democratic Change- Kampala offices, found at City House William Street and allegedly kidnapped a group of youths including; Robert Mayanja, Ayub Kigongo and Abudallar Kizza Bakasambe before they were driven to unidentified place.

It is alleged that the group spearheaded the dumping of a painter yellow pig near State House on Thursday, among other cases.

We shall keep you posted.