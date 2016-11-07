Plot To Kill Itesots In Tororo Leaks

By Patrick Ocaido

A clandestine but deadly plot to ‘eliminate’ itesots staying in Tororo district has leaked.

This is the latest ploy from a group of radical Jopadhola natives who have vowed to kill itesots for threatening their tribal supremacy in Tororo district.

It should be noted that the minority group of Itesots in Tororo have on several occasions petitioned President Yoweri Museveni for a new district. Their appeal has been stifled by the japs who are opposed to the move and want them (Teso people) ‘weeded’ out.

In a notice that has been circulating, japs have threatened to recover the land on East Budama, Tororo County that was given to them.

“No district shall be granted to visitors (Itesots). Tororo will remain one district. On the 23th June, 2017, we are attacking you and driving you out of Tororo once and for all.

MP YERI AT THE HELM

Similarly, documents obtained by this website have linked Apollo Yeri Ofwono, Tororo Municipality MP for orchestrating these tribal clashes that started several years ago.

Documents signed by NRM’s Apollo Yeri way back in 2005 while calling for crisis meetings, show the legislator asking fellow Adhola people to unite “and eliminate the overwhelming number of foreigners who are Itesots, Basoga, Banyoli, Bagisu etc.”

“There are very key people we have to eliminate within the district and this should take effect immediately after this meeting if we are to achieve our goals ‘The RED DEVIL SQUAD’ will deal with that, more to be discussed during the meeting,” a letter signed by MP Yeri reads.

In the same letter, Yeri added that there is also need to address the issue of muslims who are strongly fighting them in Tororo and supporting foreigners.

“We need to try and eliminate their political strength in whatever way possible,” Yeri said and requested his members to keep the document a top secret.

In other documents that Red Pepper has seen, MP Yeri has been facilitating group of japs while meeting them at his home in Amagoro to ensure that their ‘mission’ succeeds.

In another letter dated October 6, 2006, MP Yeri listed 17 top Itesots who should be eliminated. The names include; Paul Etyang, Bishop Okile, Geofrey Ekanya, Jack Ogolla, David Okurut, Omasel, Richard Okodoi, Radice Okama, Jane Emokol, Ana Mahia Obbo, Allind Obore, Betty Akichot, Oteba Adungo, Sunday Alowu, Omongoyese, Martin Etori and Michael Emojong.

When MP Yeri was contacted for a comment, he denied ever authoring such letters and rallying japs to kills itesots. He said this is a ploy to blackmail him and turn him to be an enemy of the itesots in Tororo.

“The documents were first presented to the president during last campaigns by a one Geoffrey Otieno in Kisozi. But when I got up to defend myself, the president said Ofwono just sit you don’t need to defend it,” he said.

Yeri said that he is considering to engage his lawyers to sue parties that are spreading these false documents.