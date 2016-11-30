Platinum’s 32 Man Delegation Jets Tomorrow ahead of Vipers Game

By Emmanuel Sekago

The 32 man delegation of platinum stars football team jets in the country on Friday ahead of CAF champions’ league game against Vipers FC. The delegation is scheduled to land at Entebbe International Airport at 7pm.

The delegation led by the club’s General manager Senzo Mazingiza consists of eleven support team officials and three professional players, two from Namibia; Henrico Botes, Benson Shilongo, and one Malawian Gerald Phiri jnr on the eighteen man squad that will be facing off with Uganda representatives Vipers Sc at their new home ground St marys stadium Kitende.

The delegation in full:

Senzo Mazingiza(General Manager), Malebo Mogomotsi(Club Admin), Brian Phetoane(Kits manager), Rodney Ntshavheri (Asst kits manager), Zami Mbatha(Massue), Godfrey Sepuru(Physiotherapist), Sbu Mahlangu(Fitness trainer), Ntlopu Mogoru(Team Doctor), Tebogo Mochadibane(Public relations), Hosea Ramphekwa, Tsepo Mahuma,

Coaching staff include: Calvin Johnson (Head coach), William Jackson (Asst Coach), Stephen Ekakala(Goal Keeping coach).

Player’s Squad: Mbongemi Mzimela, Sphamandha Mlilo, Siyabonga Zulu, Willen Mwedihaga, Vuyo Mere, Enocent Mkhabela, Tintswalo Tshabala, Sibusiso Msomi, Ryan de Jongh, Gerald Phiri jnr, Bongi Ntuli, Henrico Botes, Benson Shilongo, Cyril Chibwe, Siboniso Gumede, Rueben Thebakang, Solomon Mathe and Charles Baloyi.