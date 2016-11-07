Plane Carrying Journalists Crashes In Kenya

A light aircraft carrying three journalists crashed shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport, near Nairobi, the Daily Nation is reporting.

The Cessna plane was carrying two reporters and a cameraman from Citizen TV, who were going to cover an opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) Rally in Baringo.

The journalists and crew have been taken to Nairobi West Hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

The paper says Police Air Wing commandant Rodgers Mbithi confirmed the crash.