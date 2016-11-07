PHOTOS: Rockies Troupe Light up “Jabulani” Charity Show

Ugandan cultural dance group Rockies Troupe animated revelers at the highly attended “Jabulani” Charity concert featuring South African legendary songstress PJ Powers Thandeka.

Held at Kampala Serena’s Victoria hall, the event was aimed at raising funds to support Girl-up Initiative – an organisation that empowers young girls and ladies in remote communities.

The award winning cultural dancers were the curtain raisers of the show that also attracted presentations from the dynamic duo of Radio and Weasel and recitals by NTV’s NewsBeat crew.

At the call of Flavia Tumusiime, the night’s host, the drummers hit the stage to display their music prowess with a collection of music instruments including the African Guitar, Xylophones, and the African Violin.

With an increasingly animated audience; well-choreographed cultural dance moves were staged, notably the Adungu from West Nile which was fused with long and jazz drums.

After 20 or so minutes of thrilling the revellers with music instrument execution, they segued into miming focusing on old classics like “Sinamakosa”, “Malaika” and “Jambo” led by a young lively female vocalist.

The thumb piano, Akogo and the African flute were also played by the group that’s made of talented chaps as young as 10.

The well-attended function was graced by Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the speaker of Parliament and the South African ambassador to Uganda H.E. Prof. Maj. Gen. Lekoa Solly Mollo.

Speaking at the event, the Rockies Troupe leader, Brian Ssozi, promised a spectacular show on September 1 at Pope Memorial Hotel, Ndeeba as they raise funds to construct a talent academy.