PHOTOS: NGO MD in Multimillion Birthday Party

Rehema Mollan, the founder and Managing Director of ‘Point Five International’ celebrated her 30th birthday in style.

Mrs. Mollan who is a Kenyan born with a Ugandan origin now lives in Norway where she got married to a one I. Mollan.

She is a daughter to a Ugandan mother, a one Sarah Birungi and a Kenyan father.

The lavish white party worth millions was at Green Valley Hotel in Kampala on 30th December, 2016.

Rehema came all the way from Norway to have her birthday party in Uganda.

When asked why she preferred Uganda among other countries, Rehema said Uganda has beautiful atmosphere that everyone would like to experience.

“I like Uganda because of its conducive atmosphere, and I felt it could be a pleasure to celebrate my 30th birthday with my mum whom I had spent long without seeing,” Rehema told this website.

The party was attended by a big number of people who included her personal friends and relatives from both Uganda and Kenya.

For those horny men who would like to try their luck on this loaded beauty, don’t even think about it because Rehema is happily married with two kids Migell and Melvin.