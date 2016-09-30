PHOTOS: Famous Cassablanca Bar Burnt To Ashes

By Serestino Tusingwire

Fire has this morning gutted the Kansanga based Casablanca bar and restaurant, burning property worth millions to ashes.

The cause of the fire was not readily established. Management stated that no life was lost.

This website has learnt that the property destroyed in the fire include among others; 3 flat screens, 4 speakers, 1 base speaker, 7 sofa sets, 7 other chairs and 7 fridges.

Police has been able to reach the scene as soon as it could but the biggest part of the bar was already into flames.

“We have successfully put out the fire at Casablanca bar. Property has been destroyed but no fatalities or injuries have been reported,” Police tweeted.

The club which was set to host Uganda’s musical doctor, Jose Chameleone on 31st December, is in total loss.