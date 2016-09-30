Menu

PHOTOS: Famous Cassablanca Bar Burnt To Ashes

By Serestino Tusingwire

Fire has this morning gutted the Kansanga based Casablanca bar and restaurant, burning property worth millions to ashes.

The cause of the fire was not readily established. Management stated that no life was lost.

This website has learnt that the property destroyed in the fire include among others; 3 flat screens, 4 speakers, 1 base speaker, 7 sofa sets, 7 other chairs and 7 fridges.

Police has been able to reach the scene as soon as it could but the biggest part of the bar was already into flames.

“We have successfully put out the fire at Casablanca bar. Property has been destroyed but no fatalities or injuries have been reported,” Police tweeted.

The club which was set to host Uganda’s musical doctor, Jose Chameleone on 31st December, is in total loss.

 

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Andrew Mwenda Reacts To Accusations By FDC Supporters Calling Him Gay

Stella Nyanzi Takes On Andrew Mwenda For Calling FDC Supporters ‘Stupid’

East African Countries To Launch TV Channel In Europe

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.