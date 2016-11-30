Photo Of Ailing Kyaligonza Emerges

We exclusively reported yesterday that Gen Matayo Kyaligonza was in serious need of prayers after a strange illness struck him a few days ago.

The latest we now have is the much feared Mutungo-Kigo resident is actually in India where close sources say he still needs prayers though what he is exactly suffering from remains a mystery and top secret for both government and family members.

In this photo we exclusively obtained, Kyaligonza is seen struggling in excruciating pain as Generals Katumba Wamala, Kahinda Otafiire and Jim Muhwezi pensively look on. Watch this space for more updates.

