Peter Miles Is a Dad

Local dancehall star Peter Miles Kanyike is over the moon after becoming a dad for the very first time.

The dread locked singer’s longtime girlfriend and fiancée Sherry Bukirwa gave birth to a healthy baby girl last week. We are told Sherry dropped the tot at a top hospital in United Kingdom (UK).

Peter Miles is super excited about the prospect of fatherhood that he has been telling pals how his tubeless nocturnal session shave finally paid off.

The baby has since been named Kayla Amber Kanyike.

“Wishing you a future filled with LOVE HAPPINESS and LAUGHTER.Wishing you all the best in life.Welcome to the world, miss”KAYLA AMBER KANYIKE” Peter Miles posted on his Facebook page.