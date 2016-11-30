Peace stars as Lightening ‘strikes’ the Hearts Mavericks

Lightening Loughborough made it six wins out of six with a 66-57 victory against the Hearts Mavericks during the Vitality Netball League in the United Kingdom.

Uganda Netball Cranes captain, Peace Proscovia led the assault for the Hearts Mavericks with game high 55 goals.

Mavericks led for the opening two quarters of the closely contested game.

They had a six goal’s advantage by the end of the first quarter 12-18 before Loughborough narrowed the margin to three points 28-31 by the mandatory half time break.

Lightening took control of the game, for the first time on the night when Peace Proscovia scored to make it 35-34.

They continued with the dominance to open up a 4 goal lead 48-44 by the end of the third quarter.

Lightening scored in the final three seconds of the goal to make it 66-57 at the apex of the game where Airey Rebekah made her debut for the university side.

Goal attacker Rose Morgan Smith was a thorn in the flesh of the University team.