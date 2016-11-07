Patient Steals Hospital TV To Pay bills

By Winnie Mandela

A patient who stole a television from Naguru China Hospital to pay a bill of Shs300,000 at the same hospital has been arrested and detained at Jinja Road police station.

Abdu Kimbugwe, 28, a resident of Kasubi in Kireka, Kira Municipality was arrested after he unscrewed a black 32 inch Samsung flat screen and hired a bodaboda cyclist to aid his escape from the facility.

Pastor Eddiloy Kisira, 35, a boda boda rider who nabbed Kimbugwe narrated that the patent approached him while at hospital where he had driven a client and told him he wanted him to take him to Kireka.

“He ran back to the hospital ward and came back rushing a few seconds later with the TV wrapped in a yellow lesu. He then hopped onto the bike and told me to drive off so fast, promising to pay me Shs30,000,” Kisira narrated.

He however added that on realizing that Kimbugwe was a thief, he devised means of taking him to any nearby police post but then feared to raise suspicion.

It is then that he tactfully drove him into a group of boda boda men while upon reaching Kireka and raised an alarm that led to Kimbugwe’s arrest.

He was dragged to Kireka Police Station from where he was transferred to Jinja road police Station. Kimbugwe will face charges of theft vide file reference SD 36/09/17.