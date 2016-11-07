Pastor Yiga In Hot Soup Over ‘Naked News’

All is not well with Kawala based Revival Christian Centre church senior Pastor Augustine Yiga, over his new ABS TV controversial ‘Naked news’ programme.

We have learnt that Yiga has recruited two fresh juicy Rwandese babes who anchor ‘Naked news’ at ABS TV at 7pm.

Sources reveal that these two babes undress live on air, something that has created controversy in the media fraternity.

The two babes who anchor this peculiar news have been identified as Apple Nankunda and Sylivia Mukabashambo, who anchor the news bulletin titled ‘Agebweeru’, from Monday to Thursday.

The news is aired in Kinyankole and Kinyarwanda languages as they read it fully nude or disrobe as they present.

According to insiders at ABS TV, pastor Yiga fetched these juicy babes from Rwanda to specifically anchor the ‘Naked news’.

Meanwhile, a section of the public has come out to condemn this act of undressing on television, because it contravenes the anti-pornography law. It is said that this ‘Naked news’ corrupts public morality and ethnical prejudice.

However, we wonder how the minister of ethics and integrity Father Simon Lokodo will react to ABS TV’s ‘Naked news’.

However, this is not the first time ABS TV has been in such controversy. Last year Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) suspended its ‘Kalondozi’ program over not meeting the Minimum Broadcasting standards.

‘Kalondozi’ program came under scrutiny from the national Regulator following numerous complaints from the public who accused ABS presenters of Infringing on people’s privacy.