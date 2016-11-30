News From The Rest Of The Wold

Pastor Nabbed Red-Handed

With Married Woman

By Our Reporter

A Pentecostal church pastor along Jinja Road was early this week nabbed red-handed with a woman who is married to one of his congregants.

The pastor only identified as Nabbi Mponya,36, who runs a church in Lugazi town, was shamed beyond repair on Tuesday afternoon after being caught in bed with Amina Babigumira, who is Sam Nyago’s wife.

According to sources, Amina, Nyago and their seven children have been praying at Pastor Mbonye’s church for a long time.

But Nyago got concerned a few weeks back after receiving information that whenever he was away at work, Amina often went to the Pastor’s House, where they would start praying while preying on each other. “They have been eating the forbidden fruit until their luck ran out on Tuesday afternoon, when Nyago nabbed them together in the Pastor’s house after being tipped off by his spies,” said an eyewitness at the scene.

After nabbing and shaming them, Nyago called a village meeting with the area chairperson, at which he officially barred Amina from returning to his home.