Pastor Luka legalizes affair with Liz

By Kussam Kalema

Life will never be the same for Pastor Samwuel Kakande’s aide and right hand man Jimmy Luka. The aide is now a happy man after finding a true friend in his bride.

The wedding of Pastor Jimmy and Elizabeth Blessing Mulungi has been a blessing to couple and has gained more respect within the circles.

The big do is said to have consumed over Shs500 million according to the organisers. The couple was united at pastor Kakande’s Synagogue Church of All Nations at Mulago-Kubiiri.



From there, the couple was transported in a convoy of fuel-guzzling luxury Hummer cars to Hotel African for a reception where they hosted over 400 of their guests to a sumptuous dinner.

The wedding was attended by several city businessmen and pastors. Pastor Jimmy is a pastor at Pastor Samuel Kakande’s Church.