Pastor Arrested For Trafficking Girls

By Our Reporter

Namasuba

A city pastor was on Monday arrested and detained at Kirinya police post for allegedly trafficking and coning money from desperate job-seeking girls, who he lied to about job connections in Saudi Arabia.

It is alleged that pastor Moses Kaharwa,43, of Agape Church in Namasuba, Kampala, with the help of Annet Mutoni,29, duped Margret Nekesa that they would take her to Saudi Arabia if she parted with some money, something they failed to do.

Nekesa later learnt about the dubious Pastor, reported the matter to police and he was arrested on Sunday at his Agape church in Namasuba. Cases of human trafficking, rape and obtaining money by false have been opened up against the two.

The victim claims that on January 9th, 2017, Pr. Kaharwa and Mutoni obtained Shs4m from her and lied that they had secured her a passport and visa to Saudi Arabia.

The pastor then hired ‘Kanyamas’ who trafficked her to Kenya through the Malaba border, and abandoned her to another group of traffickers. After realizing that she had fallen in the devil’s hands, Nekesa escaped and returned to Uganda with the help of Good Samaritans.

She reported the matter to police and cops launched a hunt for Kaharwe and Mutoni, who have since been arrested.

They are waiting to be paraded before court to face the charges. It is however suspected that several others girls could have fallen victim to pastor Kaharwa’s dubious acts and the police urged whoever has a complaint against him to come forward and record their complaint in confidence.