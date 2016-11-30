Passenger plane crashes in South Sudan

A passenger plane has crashed as it was coming in to land at Wau airport in northern South Sudan, reports say.

There were at least 40 people on board, according to a local official.

It is not clear if anyone has died.

A radio station in Juba is reporting that some people have been pulled out alive.

Eye Radio quotes the Director of Wau Teaching Hospital, Dr Edmond Sebit, as saying that several of the injured have been taken to the hospital.

There are conflicting reports about the causes of the plane crash.

State governor Andrea Mayar Achor told BBC that there were visibility problems.

But a journalist for Eye Radio said that “the plane was blowing smoke from the tail before it crashed”.

South Supreme Airlines are not reporting any deaths at this stage, a local journalist said.