Parliament to pay Tribute to the Late Mayanja-Nkangi

The parliament of Uganda will this afternoon pay tribute to the fallen Joash Mayanja-Nkangi who died on Monday this week.

Nkangi served in different capacities as a minister in the central government and also for Buganda kingdom which makes his body deserve parliamentary recognition on behalf of the whole nation.

Below is a full programe;

ORDER OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE SPECIAL SITTING OF PARLIAMENT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO THE LATE HON. JOASH MAYANJA NKANGI, FORMER MINISTER/MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR MASAKA EAST, MASAKA DISTRICT: THURSDAY, 9TH MARCH 2017 12.00 NOON THE CORTEGE ARRIVES AT PARLIAMENT The casket is received by the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament at the steps of Parliament House and is placed in the Foyer. Members of Parliament and other mourners view the body and sign the condolence book as Police Band plays dirges. 2.00 P.M. PROCEEDINGS OF PARLIAMENT COMMENCE

Prayers

Communication from the Chair

Entry of the casket of the late Hon. Joash Mayanja Nkangi into the Parliamentary Chamber as the Police band plays a dirge.

National Anthem

East African Community Anthem

Laying of wreaths on the casket:

The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament E. The Vice President

The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister/Leader of Government Business

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament The Government Chief Whip The Chief Opposition Whip

Other Members

MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION OF PARLIAMENT TO PAY TRIBUTE TO LATE HON. JOASH MAYANJA NKANGI, FORMER MINISTER/MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR MASAKA EAST, MASAKA DISTRICT Mover: Rt. Hon. Prime Minister/Leader of Government Business Seconder: The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Debate ensues.

Conclusion of the debate.

Anthems in reverse order.

The casket leaves the Parliamentary Chamber as the Police Band plays a dirge. 5.30 P.M. ADJOURNMENT Cortege leaves Parliament for the late Hon. Joash Mayanja Nkangi’s residence in Kanyogoga Village, Masaka District for an overnight vigil. FRIDAY, 10TH MARCH 2017 9.00 a.m. Funeral Service will be held at his residence. 2.00 p.m. Burial of the late Joash Mayanja Nkangi