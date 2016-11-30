Parliament Resumes Business after 3-Weeks Recess
Parliament’s Plenary resumes business today after close to three weeks of recess.
Issues to be handled include the 2017-2018 budget schedules to be tabled by the minister of finance planning and economic development which will inform the works of sectoral committees in harmonizing ministry priorities.
Government is also expected to table five bills including the Lotteries and Gaming (Amendment) Bill 2017, the Income Tax (Amendment) (No.2) Bill,2017 and the Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill 2017.
Other bills to be tabled include the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as well as the Tax Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2017.
The attorney General will also submit to parliament, a statement regarding the position of Uganda regarding the International Criminal Court, following harsh statements form President Museveni and other regional leaders on the court.
The ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development is tomorrow expected to table the 2017-2018 budget schedules, which will highlight budget allocations per sector.
Meanwhile, the house is expected to adopt the report which among others, amends parliament’s rules of procedure to open proceedings of the appointments committee to the media and the public.
Parliament is also expected to pass recently amendment bills such as the anti-terrorism bill 2017, the leadership code amendment bill 2016 and the Uganda Communications amendment bill of 2017.
