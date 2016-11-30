Parliament Resumes Business after 3-Weeks Recess

Par­lia­men­t’s Ple­nary re­sumes busi­ness to­day af­ter close to three weeks of re­cess.

Is­sues to be han­dled in­clude the 2017-2018 bud­get sched­ules to be tabled by the min­is­ter of fi­nance plan­ning and eco­nomic de­vel­op­ment which will in­form the works of sec­toral com­mit­tees in har­mo­niz­ing min­istry pri­or­i­ties.

Gov­ern­ment is also ex­pected to table five bills in­clud­ing the Lot­ter­ies and Gam­ing (Amend­ment) Bill 2017, the In­come Tax (Amend­ment) (No.2) Bill,2017 and the Ex­cise Duty (Amend­ment) Bill 2017.

Other bills to be tabled in­clude the Value Added Tax (Amend­ment) Bill, 2017 as well as the Tax Procedure Code (Amend­ment) Bill 2017.

The at­tor­ney Gen­eral will also sub­mit to par­lia­ment, a state­ment re­gard­ing the po­si­tion of Uganda regard­ing the In­ter­na­tional Crim­i­nal Court, fol­low­ing harsh state­ments form Pres­i­dent Mu­sev­eni and other re­gional lead­ers on the court.

The min­istry of Fi­nance Plan­ning and Eco­nomic De­vel­op­ment is to­mor­row ex­pected to table the 2017-2018 bud­get sched­ules, which will high­light bud­get al­lo­ca­tions per sec­tor.

Mean­while, the house is ex­pected to adopt the re­port which among oth­ers, amends par­lia­men­t’s rules of pro­ce­dure to open pro­ceed­ings of the ap­point­ments com­mit­tee to the me­dia and the pub­lic.

Par­lia­ment is also ex­pected to pass re­cently amend­ment bills such as the anti-ter­ror­ism bill 2017, the lead­er­ship code amend­ment bill 2016 and the Uganda Com­mu­ni­ca­tions amend­ment bill of 2017.

