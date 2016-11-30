Menu

Parliament Resumes Business after 3-Weeks Recess

Par­lia­men­t’s Ple­nary re­sumes busi­ness to­day af­ter close to three weeks of re­cess.

Is­sues to be han­dled in­clude the 2017-2018 bud­get sched­ules to be tabled by the min­is­ter of fi­nance plan­ning and eco­nomic de­vel­op­ment which will in­form the works of sec­toral com­mit­tees in har­mo­niz­ing min­istry pri­or­i­ties.

Gov­ern­ment is also ex­pected to table five bills in­clud­ing the Lot­ter­ies and Gam­ing (Amend­ment) Bill 2017, the In­come Tax (Amend­ment) (No.2) Bill,2017 and the Ex­cise Duty (Amend­ment) Bill 2017.

Other bills to be tabled in­clude the Value Added Tax (Amend­ment) Bill, 2017 as well as the Tax Procedure Code (Amend­ment) Bill 2017.

The at­tor­ney Gen­eral will also sub­mit to par­lia­ment, a state­ment re­gard­ing the po­si­tion of Uganda regard­ing the In­ter­na­tional Crim­i­nal Court, fol­low­ing harsh state­ments form Pres­i­dent Mu­sev­eni and other re­gional lead­ers on the court.

The min­istry of Fi­nance Plan­ning and Eco­nomic De­vel­op­ment is to­mor­row ex­pected to table the 2017-2018 bud­get sched­ules, which will high­light bud­get al­lo­ca­tions per sec­tor.

Mean­while, the house is ex­pected to adopt the re­port which among oth­ers, amends par­lia­men­t’s rules of pro­ce­dure to open pro­ceed­ings of the ap­point­ments com­mit­tee to the me­dia and the pub­lic.

Par­lia­ment is also ex­pected to pass re­cently amend­ment bills such as the anti-ter­ror­ism bill 2017, the lead­er­ship code amend­ment bill 2016 and the Uganda Com­mu­ni­ca­tions amend­ment bill of 2017.

@Parliament

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Iraqi Operative Attacks AIGP Kasingye

Guard Shoots Trader, Injures Another in Kampala

Makerere University Resumes Issuance of Transcripts

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.