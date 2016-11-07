Parliament Reconstitutes 15 Sectoral Committees
Parliament has reconstituted its 15 sectoral committees, paving way for parliamentary work to be handled in the shortest time possible.
The second session of the five-year term of the 10th Parliament kicked off last month; however the sectoral committees were unable to start work because they had not been reconstituted.
Sectoral committees last for one year and are determined at the start of each new session, with party whips assigned to designate them and later approved by the House.
Last week, there was a stalemate on the reconstitution of the committees after the Government Chief Whip; Ruth Nankabirwa designated opposition and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) member, Maxwell Akora as deputy chairperson of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kiiza protested, saying the move by Nankabirwa was meant to undermine the Opposition and its powers to designate its members.
During the plenary sitting on July 11, 2017, the NRM made significant reshuffles to the leadership of the committees.
Deputy Opposition chief Whip, Roland Mugume designated Akora to the ICT committee, with the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga announcing him as the vice chairman, ending debate on the position he had previously held for the first session.
The Presidential Affairs committee will be chaired by Adjumani Woman MP, Jessica Ababiku, who replaced Nyabushozi County MP, Col .Fred Mwesigye, while Amuria Woman MP, Susan Amero retain the position of vice chairperson.
Aringa North MP, Godfrey Onzima will steer the Public Service and Local Government committee, taking over from Igara West MP, Raphael Magyezi.
On the Physical Infrastructure committee, Eng. Lilian Nakate will chair the committee, replacing Rubanda West MP, Eng Denis Sabiti.
Persons with Disabilities representative for Central region, Alex Ndeezi will chair the Gender, Labour and Social Development committee, to be deputized by Buikwe Woman MP, Judith Babirye.
The duo replaces Nakasongola Woman MP, Margaret Komuhangi and Kitgum Municipality MP, Beatrice Anywar.