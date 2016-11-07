Parliament Reconstitutes 15 Sec­toral Committees

Parliament has reconstituted its 15 sec­toral committees, paving way for parliamentary work to be handled in the shortest time possible.

The sec­ond ses­sion of the five-year term of the 10th Par­lia­ment kicked off last month; how­ever the sectoral committees were un­able to start work be­cause they had not been re­con­sti­tuted.

Sec­toral com­mit­tees last for one year and are de­ter­mined at the start of each new ses­sion, with party whips as­signed to des­ig­nate them and later ap­proved by the House.

Last week, there was a stale­mate on the re­con­sti­tu­tion of the com­mit­tees af­ter the Gov­ern­ment Chief Whip; Ruth Nankabirwa des­ig­nated op­po­si­tion and Uganda Peo­ple’s Con­gress (UPC) mem­ber, Maxwell Akora as deputy chairper­son of the In­for­ma­tion and Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Tech­nol­ogy (ICT).

The Leader of Op­po­si­tion in Par­lia­ment, Win­nie Ki­iza protested, say­ing the move by Nankabirwa was meant to under­mine the Op­po­si­tion and its pow­ers to des­ig­nate its mem­bers.

Dur­ing the ple­nary sit­ting on July 11, 2017, the NRM made sig­nif­i­cant reshuf­fles to the lead­er­ship of the com­mit­tees.

Deputy Op­po­si­tion chief Whip, Roland Mugume des­ig­nated Akora to the ICT com­mit­tee, with the Speaker of Parliament, Re­becca Kadaga an­nounc­ing him as the vice chair­man, end­ing de­bate on the posi­tion he had previously held for the first ses­sion.

The Pres­i­den­tial Af­fairs com­mit­tee will be chaired by Ad­ju­mani Woman MP, Jes­sica Ababiku, who re­placed Nyabushozi County MP, Col .Fred Mwe­si­gye, while Amuria Woman MP, Su­san Amero re­tain the po­si­tion of vice chair­per­son.

Aringa North MP, God­frey Onz­ima will steer the Pub­lic Ser­vice and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment com­mit­tee, tak­ing over from Igara West MP, Raphael Magyezi.

On the Phys­i­cal In­fra­struc­ture com­mit­tee, Eng. Lil­ian Nakate will chair the com­mit­tee, re­plac­ing Rubanda West MP, Eng De­nis Sabiti.

Per­sons with Dis­abil­i­ties rep­re­sen­ta­tive for Cen­tral re­gion, Alex Ndeezi will chair the Gen­der, Labour and So­cial Devel­op­ment com­mit­tee, to be dep­u­tized by Buikwe Woman MP, Ju­dith Babirye.

The duo re­places Naka­songola Woman MP, Mar­garet Ko­muhangi and Kit­gum Mu­nic­i­pal­ity MP, Beat­rice Any­war.