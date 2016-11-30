Parliament Questions Recruitment Process for State House Employees

By Serestino Tusingwire

Members of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on Thursday learnt that State House employs about 1000 staff, with over 90% of them directly recruited by the president.

The MPs were interfacing with State House officials led by the Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe who said only 10% of the State House staff are recruited by the Public Service Commission while the rest are hand-picked by the President.

The State House accounting officer also informed the committee of the budget constraints mainly arising out of expenses on cultural and religious leaders, donations to sports personalities and state burials.

State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe led a team of State House officials to the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to answer queries arising out of the Auditor General’s Report of the 2014/2015 financial year.

Despite working under a budget of Shs203 billion at the time, MPs found out that State House spent much more in excess especially on presidential pledges which had been allocated Shs80 billion shillings. This was mainly through supplementary budgets,

Nakyobe revealed that the president’s domicile is overwhelmed by expenses on the welfare of cultural and religious leaders, state burials, and donations to sports personalities.

“My mandate is to facilitate the president at all times, if he wants to help somebody, it is my duty to make sure that that this person is helped,” Nakyobe said.